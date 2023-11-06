×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

North End furniture store robbed by gang of eight

By Brandon Nel - 06 November 2023
Police are on the hunt for eight thugs who carried out a brazen daylight robbery at a furniture store in North End on Monday
BUSINESS ROBBERY: Police are on the hunt for eight thugs who carried out a brazen daylight robbery at a furniture store in North End on Monday
Image: Gareth Wilson

A gang of eight armed men robbed a furniture store in North End on Monday.

The incident occurred at about 8.15am in Govan Mbeki Avenue when the shop's staff were confronted by the men who forced them into a back room and tied them up with cable ties.

Police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge said they stole 30 plasma TVs, four microwaves, seven cellphones and cash belonging to the staff.

“The suspects fled in a white Toyota minibus,” Beetge said.

“A case of business robbery was opened and is being investigated by the Mount Road police.”

HeraldLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Balcony collapse leaves dozens injured at popular Cape Town venue during First ...
'I didn't watch the last few minutes,' - Springbok winger Cheslin Kolbe on his ...

Latest