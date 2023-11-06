A gang of eight armed men robbed a furniture store in North End on Monday.
The incident occurred at about 8.15am in Govan Mbeki Avenue when the shop's staff were confronted by the men who forced them into a back room and tied them up with cable ties.
Police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge said they stole 30 plasma TVs, four microwaves, seven cellphones and cash belonging to the staff.
“The suspects fled in a white Toyota minibus,” Beetge said.
“A case of business robbery was opened and is being investigated by the Mount Road police.”
HeraldLIVE
North End furniture store robbed by gang of eight
Image: Gareth Wilson
A gang of eight armed men robbed a furniture store in North End on Monday.
The incident occurred at about 8.15am in Govan Mbeki Avenue when the shop's staff were confronted by the men who forced them into a back room and tied them up with cable ties.
Police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge said they stole 30 plasma TVs, four microwaves, seven cellphones and cash belonging to the staff.
“The suspects fled in a white Toyota minibus,” Beetge said.
“A case of business robbery was opened and is being investigated by the Mount Road police.”
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Latest
News
News
News
News
News