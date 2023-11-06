Good Friday murder accused given chance to view crucial footage
CCTV camera footage of the scene where three people were killed on Good Friday outside a Perridgevale bus terminus may prove pivotal in the fate of four men implicated in the triple murder.
On Monday, murder accused Neavan du Preez, 36, Jody Cloete, 29, Austin Augustus, 25, and Justin van Rensburg, 28, were given the opportunity to view the recordings of the 2021 alleged hit murders for them to consult their lawyers about a way forward. ..
