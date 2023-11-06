Man pleads not guilty to rape of niece
A 34-year-old St Francis Bay man, accused of the rape of his nine-year-old niece, pleaded not guilty to two counts of rape in the Gqeberha high court on Monday.
The man, who is not being named to protect the identity of his alleged victim, gave no plea explanation...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.