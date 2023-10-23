×

News

Kariega group excited for Gqeberha performance after national tour

By Siphokazi Mnyobe - 23 October 2023

United by their love for music, a proudly Kariega group of singers are on a mission to share their unique sound with their fans.

While they overcame many challenges along the road, Noted Vocal Group managed to remain relevant in the a cappella scene, and recently toured the nation, belting out hit songs from their 2022 album, Mombeleleni...

