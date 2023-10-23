It’s time to address gang violence scourge
Seven young lives have been lost in just a month in gang wars that have spread from Nelson Mandela Bay’s northern areas to the quiet town of Humansdorp.
Some of the victims were allegedly affiliated to gangs, others innocents caught in the crossfire...
