Dedication pays off for Gqeberha teacher
Khanyisa School for the Visually Impaired principal Bongiwe Daniels named runner-up in special needs category at National Teaching Awards
An unwavering dedication to making a difference in the lives of children with special needs saw a Gqeberha principal claim a place on the podium at the National Teaching Awards.
Khanyisa School for the Visually Impaired principal Bongiwe Daniels was named as the runner-up in the Excellence in Special Needs Leadership category at the October 5 event hosted at Emperor’s Palace in Johannesburg...
