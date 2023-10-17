Crime on the rise as festive season approaches
Public warned to be vigilant as several incidents reported at the weekend
As the festive season draws closer, residents of Nelson Mandela Bay and surrounding areas find themselves receiving some not-so-merry surprises.
A wave of crime has hit the metro, with police reporting a surge in business and house robberies...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.