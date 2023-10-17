×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Crime on the rise as festive season approaches

Public warned to be vigilant as several incidents reported at the weekend

Premium
By Brandon Nel - 17 October 2023

As the festive season draws closer, residents of  Nelson Mandela Bay and surrounding areas  find themselves receiving some not-so-merry surprises.

A wave of  crime has hit  the metro, with police reporting a surge in business and house robberies...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

If Springboks win rugby world cup SA could celebrate with a public holiday: ...
'SA will be able to fly national flag at rugby & cricket world cup': Minister ...

Latest