×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Cyber crime, crimen injuria charges against Gqeberha couple dropped

Premium
By Devon Koen - 17 October 2023

Husband and wife Brett and Janice Giddy have proved their innocence and will no longer be prosecuted on charges related to contravening the Cyber Crimes Act. 

This is after their lawyer, Danie Gouws, made substantiative representations to the deputy director of public prosecutions, advocate Indra Goberdan, who in turn issued a letter stating the case against the Giddys would be struck off the roll...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

If Springboks win rugby world cup SA could celebrate with a public holiday: ...
'SA will be able to fly national flag at rugby & cricket world cup': Minister ...

Latest