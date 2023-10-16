Unit 1 at Kusile power station has been returned to service a month and a half ahead of schedule, Eskom said on Monday.
The power utility said this adds 800MW to the grid.
“Kusile unit 3 was returned to service on September 30 and [is] consistently delivering 800MW. The two units are adding 1,600MW to the grid, improving the available generation capacity.”
In October last year, Eskom shut down the units after a section of the unit 1 flue gas duct failed.
Last month, Eskom said it was pinning its hopes on the expected early return to service of three units at Kusile to help cushion consumers against higher levels of load-shedding.
The return of the two units showed it was on the right path to reduce and ultimately end load-shedding, it said.
TimesLIVE
Eskom says it's on track to end load-shedding as another unit returns to service at Kusile
Image: SIPHIWE SIBEKO/REUTERS
TimesLIVE
