×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Gqeberha woman killed in SA Navy submarine disaster

By Brandon Nel - 21 September 2023

A Gqeberha woman and Africa's first female to work as a qualified submarine navigator, Lieutenant Gillian Malouw, was among the three people who died in the SA Navy submarine disaster just off the coast of Kommetjie on Wednesday.

A family member confirmed her death...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

"If coloureds don't work, you don't trade" says Fadiel Adams during business ...
World-beating Bay sailor thrilled by Herald NMU citizen award

Latest