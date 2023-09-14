Maranatha celebrates 21 years of giving back to Nelson Mandela Bay community
Marking their 21st birthday in style, the Maranatha Streetworkers Trust celebrated more than two decades of making a difference to the lives of the homeless and vulnerable children by launching its new multifunctional indoor hall in Walmer on Wednesday.
Dr Trudi Basson and her husband, board of trustees chair Albie, had paired their skills in grief counselling and construction to start the nonprofit after witnessing young girls living on the streets...
