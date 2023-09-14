×

Defence objects to state’s handling of case against cop accused of kidnapping, assault

14 September 2023
Devon Koen
Court reporter

Allegations of a trial by ambush, discrepancies in a witness’s testimony and objectionable questioning by a prosecutor, marked the day on Wednesday in the trial of a decorated police officer facing charges of kidnapping and assault.

Months after he initially gave his evidence against Warrant Officer Severiano Blundin, alleged gangster Alvardo Francis stumbled through cross-examination by defence advocate Jason Thysse as his version of how he and two friends were allegedly abducted, tortured and beaten by Blundin was scrutinised...

