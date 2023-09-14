Defence objects to state’s handling of case against cop accused of kidnapping, assault
Allegations of a trial by ambush, discrepancies in a witness’s testimony and objectionable questioning by a prosecutor, marked the day on Wednesday in the trial of a decorated police officer facing charges of kidnapping and assault.
Months after he initially gave his evidence against Warrant Officer Severiano Blundin, alleged gangster Alvardo Francis stumbled through cross-examination by defence advocate Jason Thysse as his version of how he and two friends were allegedly abducted, tortured and beaten by Blundin was scrutinised...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.