News

Metro to go after business rates defaulters

Threat to cut both electricity and water as council gets tough

13 September 2023
Ntsikelelo Qoyo
Politics Reporter

Defaulting businesses in Nelson Mandela Bay will have seven days to make arrangements or they will not only have their electricity cut but their water supply switched off as well.

Five-litre water bottles, water trucks or standpipes will instead be carted to the premises of businesses that refuse to settle their bills...

