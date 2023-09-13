Metro to go after business rates defaulters
Threat to cut both electricity and water as council gets tough
Defaulting businesses in Nelson Mandela Bay will have seven days to make arrangements or they will not only have their electricity cut but their water supply switched off as well.
Five-litre water bottles, water trucks or standpipes will instead be carted to the premises of businesses that refuse to settle their bills...
