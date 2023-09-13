Coach goes extra mile for Helenvale cross-country athletes
Gang shootings plague her neighbourhood, so 11-year-old Lerusha Peters trains at her mentor’s home
It’s too dangerous to train in her neighbourhood, an area plagued by gang shootings, so a rising Nelson Mandela Bay cross-country star goes to her coach’s home to practise.
And 11-year-old Lerusha Peters’ hard work and dedication is paying off — she will be participating in the Athletics SA Provincial Championships at Nelson Mandela University on Saturday...
