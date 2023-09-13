×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Unhygienic, expired food caused Ikamva pupils to fall ill — research

13 September 2023
Simtembile Mgidi
General Reporter

The Eastern Cape department of health has confirmed that unhygienic and expired food caused the more than 100 Ikamva Lesizwe Public School pupils to fall ill and be admitted to the Port Alfred Hospital on February 15 2022.

This was revealed during the Public Health Association of SA conference held at the Boardwalk’s International Convention Centre on Monday...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Seven victims of Joburg building fire buried in mass funeral
More than 50 dead in Johannesburg fire in reportedly hijacked building

Latest