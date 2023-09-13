Unhygienic, expired food caused Ikamva pupils to fall ill — research
The Eastern Cape department of health has confirmed that unhygienic and expired food caused the more than 100 Ikamva Lesizwe Public School pupils to fall ill and be admitted to the Port Alfred Hospital on February 15 2022.
This was revealed during the Public Health Association of SA conference held at the Boardwalk’s International Convention Centre on Monday...
