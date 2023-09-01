WATCH | Outrage as taxi operators chase away Nelson Mandela Bay traffic cop
Officer’s safety put at risk as he reverses away at high speed to avoid pursuers
A Nelson Mandela Bay traffic officer narrowly avoided being pulled out of his car by a group of enraged taxi operators who chased him away while he was trying to do his job this week.
The metro has condemned the incident, which placed the officer’s safety at risk as he frantically reversed down a busy road to avoid the pursuing taximen...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.