Fire damages historic Humerail house

By Guy Rogers - 31 August 2023

A fire broke out in a historic Girdlestone Street house in Humerail on Thursday night, destroying parts of the ceiling, floor and stairway.

The house is one of row of Edwardian buildings built in about 1908 and it has been standing vacant and derelict for years despite ongoing appeals from Nelson Mandela Bay’s heritage watchdogs for the metro to clamp down on Transnet...

