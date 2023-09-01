Nelson Mandela Bay man gets suspended sentence for fake accident claim

A Nelson Mandela Bay man who tried to defraud the Road Accident Fund out of R750,000 by falsely claiming he had been involved in a hit and run in Kwazakhele was handed a suspended sentence this week.
On January 2 2014, Lunge Pokomela, 50, lodged a claim with the RAF through his attorney.
He claimed he was involved in a motor vehicle accident near Maqanda Street on August 26 2012, and that he had sustained several injuries.
Pokomela also claimed to have a witness to the incident.
However, due to various discrepancies in his version of the events, the RAF conducted an internal investigation and it was established that the accident never occurred.
The matter was then referred to the Hawks for further investigation.
According to Warrant Officer Ndiphiwe Mhlakuvana, of the Hawks, when the said witness was interviewed, he indicated that Pokomela was never in an accident.
“The claim was refuted. The RAF was nearly prejudiced out of R750,000,” Mhlakuvana said.
Pokomela was arrested by the Gqeberha-based Hawks investigation team on February 8 2022.
He appeared in court later that day and was released on warning.
Pokomela made numerous court appearances until his conviction and sentencing on Thursday, on one count of fraud.
He was sentenced to five years’ imprisonment, wholly suspended for four years, on condition he is not convicted of a similar offence during the period of suspension.
Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation provincial head Major-General Obed Ngwenya, applauded the investigation team for their outstanding work, which led to Pokomela’s conviction and sentencing.
