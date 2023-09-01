×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

LISTEN | Broadcaster Alberts in Pakistan with Proteas Women

01 September 2023
The Proteas Women
The Proteas Women
Image: Christiaan Kotze/BackpagePix

The Proteas Women are in Karachi where they will face off against Pakistan in a six-match limited overs series.

The series consists of three T20 internationals before three one-day internationals, all of which will be played in Karachi between September 1 and 14.

In That Weekend Feeling with Daron Mann this week, we speak to sports broadcaster Derek Alberts who is in Pakistan about the gees in Karachi and what we can expect from the Proteas.

Subscribe for free: iono.fm | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm | Google Podcasts 

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

More than 50 dead in Johannesburg fire in reportedly hijacked building
Dr Nandipha's bail application states Thabo Bester forced her to flee the ...

Latest