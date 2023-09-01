The Proteas Women are in Karachi where they will face off against Pakistan in a six-match limited overs series.
The series consists of three T20 internationals before three one-day internationals, all of which will be played in Karachi between September 1 and 14.
In That Weekend Feeling with Daron Mann this week, we speak to sports broadcaster Derek Alberts who is in Pakistan about the gees in Karachi and what we can expect from the Proteas.
LISTEN | Broadcaster Alberts in Pakistan with Proteas Women
Image: Christiaan Kotze/BackpagePix
The Proteas Women are in Karachi where they will face off against Pakistan in a six-match limited overs series.
The series consists of three T20 internationals before three one-day internationals, all of which will be played in Karachi between September 1 and 14.
In That Weekend Feeling with Daron Mann this week, we speak to sports broadcaster Derek Alberts who is in Pakistan about the gees in Karachi and what we can expect from the Proteas.
Subscribe for free: iono.fm | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm | Google Podcasts
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Latest
News
News
News
World
News