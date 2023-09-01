Municipal oversight drive with a difference
Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Gary van Niekerk and his mayoral committee did something a bit different this week when they conducted an oversight drive from the back of a truck to establish the state of the city.
The political leadership was ferried from Summerstrand to Kariega on Wednesday to inspect the city...
