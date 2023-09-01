×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Municipal oversight drive with a difference

01 September 2023
Ntsikelelo Qoyo
Politics Reporter

Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Gary van Niekerk and his mayoral committee did something a bit different this week when they conducted an oversight drive from the back of a truck to establish the state of the city.

The political leadership was ferried from Summerstrand to Kariega on Wednesday to inspect the city...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

More than 50 dead in Johannesburg fire in reportedly hijacked building
Dr Nandipha's bail application states Thabo Bester forced her to flee the ...

Latest