Boks must hit ground running in France, says Nienaber

The Springboks must hit the ground running because they will treat each World Cup pool game with the same intensity as if it were a sudden-death knockout clash, coach Jacques Nienaber says.
Nienaber said the team’s training camp on the island of Corsica was not a holiday and stressed his men had to be ready to play sudden death rugby from the outset.
The world showpiece kicks off when France take on the All Blacks on September 8, and the Springboks will begin their campaign two days later against Scotland in Marseille.
The Boks arrived in Corsica on Saturday following their 35-7 victory against the All Blacks at Twickenham on Friday, and the players got down to business on Monday with their training programme.
“It’s not a holiday, it’s a proper training camp,” Nienaber said.
“There are a lot of things we need to work on because we are in a knock-out pool from game one, so there’s a lot we need to get right if we want to be competitive and defend the World Cup title.
“From a rugby perspective, we can work hard here and can prepare, and from a team perspective it’s nice for us to meet and mix with the people of Corsica.”
“In our pool, Scotland is No 5 in the world, SA No 2 and Ireland No 1, and one of us is not going to make it out of the pool.
But it is what it is, so we have to be on form from the outset.
“And if we do get out of the pool, we’ll either face France or New Zealand in the quarterfinal, so it’s going to be really tough.
“I think France are the favourites, but obviously we are the World Champions and we can’t deny that.
“That said, I believe this is going to be one of the most closely contested World Cups in history, with a couple of teams that can win it on the day.”
After the All Blacks victory, Nienaber admitted he took a risk by only having one backline substitute, but was happy with how it worked.
“We just felt we didn’t want to risk Willie le Roux,” he said.
“The safest option is a 5-3 split.
“There is a risk to a 6-2 bench and a 7-1 bench is high risk.
“We were fortunate that we didn’t get any injuries in the backline.
“I don’t know if we will take that risk going forward, but it’s something we’ll look at and consider.
“Especially with all the yellow and red cards, it’s something we’ve been looking at.”
Former Wallabies star Drew Mitchell said the Boks had been playing to their strengths by employing a 7-1 split between forwards and backs.
“I can’t understand the uproar over the Springboks’ 7-1 bench,” he said.
“People are only complaining because it worked.
“If it backfired, nobody would be saying it’s against the spirit of the game.
“You play to your strengths; SA did that.
“Find a way to beat it, not complain.”
The Springboks will wrap up their training camp in Corsica on Friday and make their way via a 10½-hour ferry journey to their Rugby World Cup training base in Toulon on Saturday.
Bok World Cup fixtures:
September 10 vs Scotland (Stade Marseille, Marseille)
September 17 vs Romania (Stade de Bordeaux, Bordeaux)
September 23 vs Ireland (Stade de France, Paris)
October 1 v Tonga (Stade Marseille, Marseille)
HeraldLIVE
Boks must hit ground running in France, says Nienaber
Rugby writer
Image: DAVID ROGERS/GETTY IMAGES
The Springboks must hit the ground running because they will treat each World Cup pool game with the same intensity as if it were a sudden-death knockout clash, coach Jacques Nienaber says.
Nienaber said the team’s training camp on the island of Corsica was not a holiday and stressed his men had to be ready to play sudden death rugby from the outset.
The world showpiece kicks off when France take on the All Blacks on September 8, and the Springboks will begin their campaign two days later against Scotland in Marseille.
The Boks arrived in Corsica on Saturday following their 35-7 victory against the All Blacks at Twickenham on Friday, and the players got down to business on Monday with their training programme.
“It’s not a holiday, it’s a proper training camp,” Nienaber said.
“There are a lot of things we need to work on because we are in a knock-out pool from game one, so there’s a lot we need to get right if we want to be competitive and defend the World Cup title.
“From a rugby perspective, we can work hard here and can prepare, and from a team perspective it’s nice for us to meet and mix with the people of Corsica.”
“In our pool, Scotland is No 5 in the world, SA No 2 and Ireland No 1, and one of us is not going to make it out of the pool.
But it is what it is, so we have to be on form from the outset.
“And if we do get out of the pool, we’ll either face France or New Zealand in the quarterfinal, so it’s going to be really tough.
“I think France are the favourites, but obviously we are the World Champions and we can’t deny that.
“That said, I believe this is going to be one of the most closely contested World Cups in history, with a couple of teams that can win it on the day.”
After the All Blacks victory, Nienaber admitted he took a risk by only having one backline substitute, but was happy with how it worked.
“We just felt we didn’t want to risk Willie le Roux,” he said.
“The safest option is a 5-3 split.
“There is a risk to a 6-2 bench and a 7-1 bench is high risk.
“We were fortunate that we didn’t get any injuries in the backline.
“I don’t know if we will take that risk going forward, but it’s something we’ll look at and consider.
“Especially with all the yellow and red cards, it’s something we’ve been looking at.”
Former Wallabies star Drew Mitchell said the Boks had been playing to their strengths by employing a 7-1 split between forwards and backs.
“I can’t understand the uproar over the Springboks’ 7-1 bench,” he said.
“People are only complaining because it worked.
“If it backfired, nobody would be saying it’s against the spirit of the game.
“You play to your strengths; SA did that.
“Find a way to beat it, not complain.”
The Springboks will wrap up their training camp in Corsica on Friday and make their way via a 10½-hour ferry journey to their Rugby World Cup training base in Toulon on Saturday.
Bok World Cup fixtures:
September 10 vs Scotland (Stade Marseille, Marseille)
September 17 vs Romania (Stade de Bordeaux, Bordeaux)
September 23 vs Ireland (Stade de France, Paris)
October 1 v Tonga (Stade Marseille, Marseille)
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Latest
Rugby
Cricket
Soccer
Rugby
Rugby