Baydu Adams shares radio journey in new book
Media man launches insiders’ manual about life on air
Baydu Adams was a factory worker in Cape Town when he decided to respond to an advertisement from a commercial radio station looking for volunteers.
Now, following almost three decades of his whirlwind radio journey, the 51-year-old recently self-published his first book, titled The Cruel & Beautiful World Of Radio, and is set to be in Gqeberha this week for the next leg of his national book tour...
