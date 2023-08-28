A case of culpable homicide is under investigation after a fatal car crash on Sunday.
According to police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu, at about 7.50pm, an Opel Corsa and a VW Golf GTI were travelling in the same direction on the R75 opposite Joe Slovo towards Despatch.
It is alleged that the VW Polo GTI drove into the back of the Opel Corsa. Both vehicles were in the same lane.
The male driver of the Opel Corsa, aged 52, who was alone in the vehicle, died on the scene, while the three occupants in the VW Polo GTI (two males and a female) were taken to hospital for treatment.
The name of the deceased man is being withheld until his next of kin have been informed.
Culpable homicide case opened after driver killed near Despatch
Image: GARETH WILSON
