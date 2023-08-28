Police probe double murder at Motherwell petrol station

Police are investigating a double murder which took place at a petrol station in Ikamvelihle in Motherwell during the early hours of Monday.
According to a preliminary report, at about 4am, two men were embroiled in an argument outside the filling station.
Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said one of the men, estimated to be about 25 years old, was fatally stabbed multiple times.
Another person who was filling up a vehicle with petrol at the garage saw what happened and fired a gunshot, fatally wounding the other man, aged about 22 years old.
Police are still at the crime scene.
This is a developing story.
