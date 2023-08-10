Police, Gift of the Givers reach out to survivors of abuse
Shocking stats of gender-based violence emerge on a day meant to celebrate women
More than 15,000 SA women fell victim to gender-based violence (GBV) during the first quarter of 2023 — 10,512 were raped, 1,485 were nearly killed, and 969 were murdered, primarily by their intimate partners.
In solidarity with more than 300 GBV survivors on Women’s Day, Gift of the Givers foundation and Gqeberha police held a community outreach programme...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.