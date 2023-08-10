DA Women’s Network demands stricter enforcement of child maintenance payments

The DA Women’s Network has launched a campaign urging the government to jack up the child maintenance system to save mothers and children from poverty.
This, it said, could be achieved by ramping up the enforcement of payments, creating special and mobile courts and assisting maintenance court officers.
Speaking in Kariega on Wednesday, the network’s Eastern Cape provincial chair, Nomvano Zibonda, said though SA rightfully used Women’s Day to celebrate the contribution of women in eradicating the injustices of the past, the fight was far from over.
The group marched in the town, holding up placards calling for more support to be provided for female-headed households, before gathering at the town hall, where supporters were addressed by Zibonda and other leaders.
DA Eastern Cape provincial leader Andrew Whitfield, DA Women’s Network Eastern Cape deputy provincial chair Aviral von Buchenroder and local political leaders and activists were among those in attendance.
“Despite their fight for equal rights and recognition, our women are still suffering due to being abandoned by the fathers of their children and being locked out of job opportunities,” Zibonda said.
She said the Eastern Cape had the highest number of female-headed households (50.6%) in SA, and it was essential that the critical issue of child maintenance, which affected countless mothers and their children, be addressed.
According to Stats SA, more than 60% of fathers are absent from their children’s lives, leaving mothers and grandparents to shoulder the responsibility of raising the children.
Many did so while receiving a meagre R500 a month child support grant from the government.
“SA is in the grip of a cost-of-living crisis and without regular maintenance payments, women are struggling to put food on the table.”
Zibonda said maintenance courts also required urgent attention.
“Women often face numerous obstacles when trying to claim maintenance.
“They travel long distances to get to court, only to be sent back repeatedly due to a lack of information.
“This means taking time off work, further exacerbating their financial struggles.
“Maintenance court officers also need proper training to provide better assistance and support to women.”
Therefore, on Woman’s Day, the DA Women’s Network said it had launched a countrywide campaign in all provinces, demanding:
- Mobile and special maintenance courts;
- Better training and assistance for maintenance court officers; and
- Government’s commitment to enforcing the payment of child maintenance.
“Let us unite on this Women’s Day to bring about change and create a brighter future for our children.
“Together, we can build a more just and caring society.”
HeraldLIVE
DA Women’s Network demands stricter enforcement of child maintenance payments
Image: SUPPLIED
The DA Women’s Network has launched a campaign urging the government to jack up the child maintenance system to save mothers and children from poverty.
This, it said, could be achieved by ramping up the enforcement of payments, creating special and mobile courts and assisting maintenance court officers.
Speaking in Kariega on Wednesday, the network’s Eastern Cape provincial chair, Nomvano Zibonda, said though SA rightfully used Women’s Day to celebrate the contribution of women in eradicating the injustices of the past, the fight was far from over.
The group marched in the town, holding up placards calling for more support to be provided for female-headed households, before gathering at the town hall, where supporters were addressed by Zibonda and other leaders.
DA Eastern Cape provincial leader Andrew Whitfield, DA Women’s Network Eastern Cape deputy provincial chair Aviral von Buchenroder and local political leaders and activists were among those in attendance.
“Despite their fight for equal rights and recognition, our women are still suffering due to being abandoned by the fathers of their children and being locked out of job opportunities,” Zibonda said.
She said the Eastern Cape had the highest number of female-headed households (50.6%) in SA, and it was essential that the critical issue of child maintenance, which affected countless mothers and their children, be addressed.
According to Stats SA, more than 60% of fathers are absent from their children’s lives, leaving mothers and grandparents to shoulder the responsibility of raising the children.
Many did so while receiving a meagre R500 a month child support grant from the government.
“SA is in the grip of a cost-of-living crisis and without regular maintenance payments, women are struggling to put food on the table.”
Zibonda said maintenance courts also required urgent attention.
“Women often face numerous obstacles when trying to claim maintenance.
“They travel long distances to get to court, only to be sent back repeatedly due to a lack of information.
“This means taking time off work, further exacerbating their financial struggles.
“Maintenance court officers also need proper training to provide better assistance and support to women.”
Therefore, on Woman’s Day, the DA Women’s Network said it had launched a countrywide campaign in all provinces, demanding:
“Let us unite on this Women’s Day to bring about change and create a brighter future for our children.
“Together, we can build a more just and caring society.”
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Latest
News
News
News
News
News