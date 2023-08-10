Malabar Primary moves into the future with launch of new lab
Principal leads charge to equip learners with tech skills
The idea of leaving no child behind served as the basis for the principal of Malabar Primary School to rally her troops and ensure the schools more 1,000 pupils are in tune with tech ahead of the fourth industrial revolution.
And on Tuesday the vision of creating a safe space to develop the schools 1,040 pupils wholistically came to fruition when school officially launched their Computer, Coding and Robotics Lab at their Selago Crescent premises...
