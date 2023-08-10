×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Malabar Primary moves into the future with launch of new lab

Principal leads charge to equip learners with tech skills

By Tremaine van Aardt - 10 August 2023

The idea of leaving no child behind served as the basis for the principal of Malabar Primary School to rally her troops and ensure the schools more 1,000 pupils are in tune with tech ahead of the fourth industrial revolution.

And on Tuesday the vision of creating a safe space to develop the schools 1,040 pupils wholistically came to fruition when school officially launched their Computer, Coding and Robotics Lab at their Selago Crescent premises...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

'A soldier dies in war' Officer killed during taxi strike was 'hero of the city'
SPOTLIGHT | Meg back for another bite; 'Sarafina' gets a digitally remastered ...

Latest