Kariega centenarian celebrated for extraordinary work as a midwife

Though she’s never had any formal training, Ouma Allie Toring, 108, helped deliver the babies of more than 400 women

10 August 2023
Tshepiso Mametela
Reporter

A midwife in her heyday, a Kariega centenarian was celebrated on Women’s Day in the company of her enormous family of 100 grandchildren and great-grandchildren. 

Born on May 8 1915, 108-year-old Ouma Allie Toring is credited with helping to deliver the babies of more than 400 women. ..

