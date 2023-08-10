Kariega centenarian celebrated for extraordinary work as a midwife
Though she’s never had any formal training, Ouma Allie Toring, 108, helped deliver the babies of more than 400 women
A midwife in her heyday, a Kariega centenarian was celebrated on Women’s Day in the company of her enormous family of 100 grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Born on May 8 1915, 108-year-old Ouma Allie Toring is credited with helping to deliver the babies of more than 400 women. ..
