Cape Town taxi strike set to continue Thursday

The Western Cape taxi strike will continue on Thursday, the South African National Taxi Council announced on Wednesday evening.

The decision follows a meeting between Santaco and the national transport minister Sindisiwe Chikunga, who is insisting the City of Cape Town releases all ‘illegally’ impounded taxis.

Santaco says it will seek a court interdict to compel the city to release its taxis, and the strike would continue until this process is complete.

“Santaco has engaged the services of lawyers to apply for an urgent interdict via courts for the release of all vehicles that have been impounded and to interdict the City of Cape Town and the Department of Mobility from impounding any more vehicles until all matters have been resolved,” Santaco general secretary Ryno Saaiers said in a statement issued late Wednesday.

“With this in mind, we appeal to all our members to be patient and allow us to complete this process. The application will be lodged within 48 hours and we will therefore not operate until this process is completed,” Saaiers said.

“We apologise for any inconvenience this might cause to our commuters and public at large.”