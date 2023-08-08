Courtesy: SABC News
Convicted murderer and rapist Thabo Bester, Dr Nandipha Magudumana and 10 others are appearing in the Bloemfontein magistrate's court on Tuesday.
They are all accused of being involved in Bester's escape from prison last year.
TimesLIVE
WATCH LIVE | Thabo Bester, Dr Nandipha and co-accused back in court
TimesLIVE
