Defence lawyers are expected to start cross-examination of slain footballer Senzo Meyiwa’s childhood friend Tumelo Madlala on Tuesday.
On Monday, Madlala told the Pretoria high court he would be happy if lead investigator Col Joyce Buthelezi explained how she compiled the second controversial docket in the murder case in which he is listed as a suspect.
WATCH LIVE | Meyiwa trial: Tumelo Madlala under cross-examination
