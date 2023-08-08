×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

WATCH LIVE | Meyiwa trial: Tumelo Madlala under cross-examination

By TIMESLIVE - 08 August 2023

Courtesy: SABC News

Defence lawyers are expected to start cross-examination of slain footballer Senzo Meyiwa’s childhood friend Tumelo Madlala on Tuesday.

On Monday, Madlala told the Pretoria high court he would be happy if lead investigator Col Joyce Buthelezi explained how she compiled the second controversial docket in the murder case in which he is listed as a suspect.

TimesLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

'A soldier dies in war' Officer killed during taxi strike was 'hero of the city'
SPOTLIGHT | Meg back for another bite; 'Sarafina' gets a digitally remastered ...

Latest