Landmark fishing closures to save African penguin announced

Environment Minister Barbara Creecy says she has decided to implement fishing closures in the waters around six African Penguin colonies, including two in Algoa Bay, in a bid to save the species from extinction.
Speaking after the release of an expert panel report on the value of the proposed closures, Creecy said the survival of the African penguin was in grave peril.
The species, which is endemic to South Africa and Namibia, has decreased from more than a million breeding pairs to just about 10 000 pairs over the last century.
"It is critically endangered.
"If this situation is not addressed, with current rates of population decline, science tells us these iconic creatures could be functionally extinct by 2035.
"Competition for food is thought to be one among a set of pressures that are contributing to the decline of the African Penguin population. Other pressures include ship traffic together with their associated noise and vibrations, pollution and degradation of suitable nesting habitats.
"Today, following the report of the Export Review Panel, I have taken a decision to implement fishing limitations in the waters around penguin colonies for a minimum of 10 years, with a review after six years of implementation and data collection.
"Fishing limitations are established for the following penguin colonies: Dassen Island, Robben Island, Stony Point, Dyer Island, St. Croix Island and Bird Island. The transition to implementing fishing limitations will continue with the current interim closures, while both the fishing industry and the conservation sector study the panel’s report."
