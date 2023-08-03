Pupils march on Walmer police station after girl’s brutal killing
Anger mounts after discovery of eight-year-old’s partially burnt body
An Airport Valley community incensed by the brutal murder of an eight-year-old girl marched to the Walmer police station on Wednesday to hand over a petition calling for justice.
The discovery of Walmer Primary School grade 2 pupil Taslin Lukas’s partially burnt body in an unfinished RDP house two weeks ago sparked an outcry, prompting more than 100 pupils to take part in the protest...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.