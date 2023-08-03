×

News

Pupils march on Walmer police station after girl’s brutal killing

Anger mounts after discovery of eight-year-old’s partially burnt body

Premium
03 August 2023
Tshepiso Mametela
Reporter

An Airport Valley community incensed by the brutal murder of an eight-year-old girl marched to the Walmer police station on Wednesday to hand over a petition calling for justice. 

The discovery of Walmer Primary School grade 2 pupil Taslin Lukas’s partially burnt body in an unfinished RDP house two weeks ago sparked an outcry, prompting more than 100 pupils to take part in the protest...

Latest