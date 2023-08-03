×

Soccer

Banyana Banyana bring thunder Down Under

SA reach knockout stage of Women's World Cup for first time after surprise win over Italy

Premium
03 August 2023
Vuyokazi Nkanjeni
Soccer reporter

SA football lovers celebrated history-makers Banyana Banyana on Wednesday, as Desiree Ellis’s side claimed a historic berth in the last 16 of the Fifa Women’s World Cup.

An injury-time winner by Thembi Kgatlana, a classy strike from the ever-reliable Hildah Magaia and an early Italian own-goal saw Banyana Banyana to a thrilling 3-2 victory in Wellington...

Latest