Banyana Banyana bring thunder Down Under
SA reach knockout stage of Women's World Cup for first time after surprise win over Italy
SA football lovers celebrated history-makers Banyana Banyana on Wednesday, as Desiree Ellis’s side claimed a historic berth in the last 16 of the Fifa Women’s World Cup.
An injury-time winner by Thembi Kgatlana, a classy strike from the ever-reliable Hildah Magaia and an early Italian own-goal saw Banyana Banyana to a thrilling 3-2 victory in Wellington...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.