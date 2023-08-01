×

Gqeberha teen missing

By Herald Reporter - 01 August 2023
Hasalusha Blaauw, 14, went missing on July 21 after she left her friends house in Bowles Avenue, Bloemendal, at about 4pm and failed to return home.
MISSING: Hasalusha Blaauw, 14, went missing on July 21 after she left her friends house in Bowles Avenue, Bloemendal, at about 4pm and failed to return home.
Image: Supplied

Another Gqeberha teen has gone missing.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said Hasalusha Blaauw, 14, went missing on July 21 after she left her friends house in Bowles Avenue, Bloemendal, at about 4pm and failed to return home.

"It is not known what she was wearing at the time," Naidu said.

"Anyone who can assist in tracing her or may know of her whereabouts is asked to contact detective constable Mziwethemba Klaas on 082-565-0189 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or the nearest police station.

"All information is confidential and callers may remain anonymous."

HeraldLIVE

