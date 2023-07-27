×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

New fund to help SMMEs invest in alternative energy sources

By Ntsikelelo Qoyo - 27 July 2023

As Eskom struggles to keep the lights on, integration of alternative energy is essential for businesses, but almost a third of small and medium enterprises cannot afford to invest.

In response to this, Business Partners Limited has launched a new energy fund that will help enterprises access up to R2m in capital funding...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Controversial speaker says Malema is one of the ‘hottest irons’ in Africa
Parow residents have their say on Norman Simons release into their community

Latest