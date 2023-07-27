New fund to help SMMEs invest in alternative energy sources
As Eskom struggles to keep the lights on, integration of alternative energy is essential for businesses, but almost a third of small and medium enterprises cannot afford to invest.
In response to this, Business Partners Limited has launched a new energy fund that will help enterprises access up to R2m in capital funding...
