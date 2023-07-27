×

News

EVs on the horizon but Africa can start capitalising now

VWSA says introduction of electric vehicles to the continent will be delayed but opportunities already exist in the automotive sector

By Guy Rogers - 27 July 2023

VWSA boss Martina Biene says while there may be a lag in introducing electric vehicles to Africa, the automotive industry offers huge opportunities for economic growth on the continent.

Speaking at a public lecture hosted by the Nelson Mandela  University faculty of business and economic sciences  in Summerstrand on Tuesday, she said the move to electric vehicles would be a major disrupter for the industry...

