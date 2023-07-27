EVs on the horizon but Africa can start capitalising now
VWSA says introduction of electric vehicles to the continent will be delayed but opportunities already exist in the automotive sector
VWSA boss Martina Biene says while there may be a lag in introducing electric vehicles to Africa, the automotive industry offers huge opportunities for economic growth on the continent.
Speaking at a public lecture hosted by the Nelson Mandela University faculty of business and economic sciences in Summerstrand on Tuesday, she said the move to electric vehicles would be a major disrupter for the industry...
