Funnyman goes back to where it all started 10 years ago
Petzer returns to his home city for 'One Night in Gqeberha'
Ten years after he first performed at The Music Kitchen, award-winning funnyman Rory Petzer returns to his home city on Friday with his show, “One Night in Gqeberha”.
After spending several years in Durban, where he is also a radio producer, the idea to head back to where it all started came to him during an interview with The Herald several weeks ago. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.