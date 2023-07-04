The water and sanitation department has made bursaries available for the 2024 academic year to grade 12 pupils who plan to pursue studies related to the department.
The applications are open for five months, from July 1 to November 30, and are for pupils with outstanding academic performance, financial need and the relevant skills in the sector.
“Our bursaries are comprehensive. They cover full tuition fees, accommodation and food as per university guidance, books and stationery allowance and a monthly stipend,” said the department’s spokesperson Wisane Mavasa.
Through the bursaries, the department also provides employment contracts during which the bursars get relevant workplace exposure and additional training until they are ready to register as professionals with their relevant professional bodies.
Water and sanitation department announces bursaries for grade 12 pupils — Here’s what you need to know
What do I need to apply?
For the 2024 academic year the department will consider applications only for first year students studying towards the following qualifications:
How can I apply?
Bursary application forms can be sent by email to bursaries@dws.gov.za. For more information pupils are encouraged to visit the department’s website and official social media pages.
The bursary programme targets previously disadvantaged and impoverished people from poverty-stricken and rural communities. Students with disabilities are also encouraged to apply.
