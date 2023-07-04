Deputy President Paul Mashatile confirmed the officers seen in video footage of the alleged incident are attached to his protection detail.
He said he was not in the vehicle at the time and noted he “abhors any unnecessary use of force, particularly against unarmed civilians”.
The incident has prompted sharp reactions, with the Institute of Race Relations (IRR) labelling it “indicative of a state that has lost sight of its constitutional and moral obligations”.
“Such abuses serve as a reminder of the importance of defending South Africa's civil liberties. Where they are threatened, as in yesterday’s incident, it evokes chilling echoes of our country's dark past,” said IRR spokesperson Hermann Pretorius.
“The country has witnessed, with minimal accountability, the tragic deaths of hundreds of individuals in police custody as well as killings in public such as those of Collins Khosa and Petrus Miggels, both victims of state violence for minor breaches of Covid-19 restrictions. Other victims of fatal police brutality in recent years, whose names are less well-known, include Adane Emmanuel, Robyn Montsumi and Ntando Sigasa.”
Ipid confirms probe into ‘assault of civilians’ by VIP protection police
Reporter
Image: Twitter Screenshot
The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) on Tuesday confirmed it is investigating allegations of assault against members of the police protection security service.
Ipid national spokesperson Robbie Raburabu said a complaint was received from DA MPs Andrew Whitfield and Ockert Terblanche.
“Ipid investigators have already been in contact with the family members of the victims so they could be assisted in laying charges.
“Engagements are under way to also get the employers of the victims to assist with the investigations.
“Ipid has engaged police management, who are offering their full co-operation in the Ipid investigation,” Raburabu said.
Deputy President Paul Mashatile confirmed the officers seen in video footage of the alleged incident are attached to his protection detail.
He said he was not in the vehicle at the time and noted he “abhors any unnecessary use of force, particularly against unarmed civilians”.
The incident has prompted sharp reactions, with the Institute of Race Relations (IRR) labelling it “indicative of a state that has lost sight of its constitutional and moral obligations”.
“Such abuses serve as a reminder of the importance of defending South Africa's civil liberties. Where they are threatened, as in yesterday’s incident, it evokes chilling echoes of our country's dark past,” said IRR spokesperson Hermann Pretorius.
“The country has witnessed, with minimal accountability, the tragic deaths of hundreds of individuals in police custody as well as killings in public such as those of Collins Khosa and Petrus Miggels, both victims of state violence for minor breaches of Covid-19 restrictions. Other victims of fatal police brutality in recent years, whose names are less well-known, include Adane Emmanuel, Robyn Montsumi and Ntando Sigasa.”
Action Society said it has instructed its legal team to prepare a complaint that will be filed with Ipid.
Ian Cameron, its director of community safety, said it would approach the victims with an offer to help investigate civil charges against the minister and criminal charges against the police members.
According to Action Society, the charges that should be investigated include attempted murder, assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm, intimidation and pointing a firearm.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Latest
News
News
News
News
News