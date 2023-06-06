A Motherwell chef is on his way to Cape Town to test his cooking skills against the best tavern chefs in the country.
Motherwell tavern chef cooks his way to national competition
Mandisi Dlokolo to fight it out with best in the business for grand prize worth R100,000
Image: SUPPLIED
A Motherwell chef is on his way to Cape Town to test his cooking skills against the best tavern chefs in the country.
And the stakes will be high at the Mzansi Tavern Chef grand finale, with the winner bagging a R100,000 tavern makeover.
Mandisi Dlokolo, of M&N Place in Motherwell, will be up against the winners from the Western Cape, KwaZulu-Natal, and the northern and central provinces, who will cook for the national title at the Nederburg Wine Estate in Paarl on June 13.
Dlokolo tasted victory as the Eastern Cape winner at the provincial Tavern Chef cook-off held in East London, earning his place in the final with his signature “Monday Chicken”.
Dlokolo said he had been cooking this dish for many years and serving it for free to loyal patrons who visited his tavern every Monday.
His customers love “Monday Chicken” so much that they visit the tavern on other days to enjoy it and he quickly realised he was on to a winning recipe to grow his business.
Dlokolo, who started out doing maintenance at a hotel in Gqeberha, showed an early interest in cooking, saying he used to visit the hotel’s kitchen to help out and, using his “sharp eyes”, learnt to cook.
He now plans to move on to greater things, adding that participating in the Mzansi Tavern Chef competition was a last-minute decision.
Dlokolo established a fish and chips outlet before the Covid-19 outbreak but the toll of load-shedding forced him to close it recently.
Now, the 60-year-old plans to convert it into a restaurant.
Master chefs Pete Goffe-Wood and Benny Masekwameng, along with Drinks Federation of SA chair Monhla Hlahla, will be running the rule over competitors at the final in the Mother City.
The Mzansi Tavern Chef Cook-off competition is part of a campaign by Heineken Beverages SA to promote the serving of food in taverns as a way of combating binge drinking and promoting a culture of responsible alcohol consumption.
Eating food before and while consuming alcohol reduces the likelihood of becoming intoxicated, while also promoting a more sociable environment in taverns that is not focused solely on drinking.
Serving food has the added benefit of expanding the outlet’s revenue streams, creating a more sustainable business and employment opportunities.
The competition is a partnership between Heineken, Nederburg Wines and National Liquor Traders, and forms part of the Bansela rewards programme, which incentivises outlets to trade responsibly and comply with licence conditions and liquor regulations.
Jolene Henn, of Heineken Beverages SA, said the Mzansi Tavern Chef competition had inspired tavern chefs across the country to sharpen their skills.
“More importantly, taverners are getting the message that serving food is a practical way of encouraging moderation and is also good for their business.
“Ultimately, communities will be the winners as the food-serving programme helps to stimulate township economies for growth and increased employment, as well as building a culture of responsible alcohol consumption,” she said.
