Nelson Mandela Bay mom stages silent protest outside police station
Woman accuses officers of failing to probe allegations e-hailing driver sexually assaulted her daughter
By Brandon Nel - 06 June 2023
A Gqeberha mother staged a silent protest at the Kabega Park police station on Sunday, accusing the police of failing to probe allegations that her daughter was sexually assaulted by an e-hailing driver.
The woman, who is an abuse survivor herself, alleged that the driver groped her daughter in his vehicle on Monday last week, but the teenager fought him off and he eventually dropped her off on a busy road in the city...
