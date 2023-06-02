Voices of Clarkson find further expression in documentary
By Siphokazi Mnyobe - 02 June 2023
The pride of most small towns is its people, with the church forming the cornerstone of the community, and the sleepy Eastern Cape town of Clarkson is no different.
But with a population of only about 2,000 residents, preserving the heritage of its people and the area became paramount to an academic who captured the community’s voices in a book and now a documentary...
Voices of Clarkson find further expression in documentary
The pride of most small towns is its people, with the church forming the cornerstone of the community, and the sleepy Eastern Cape town of Clarkson is no different.
But with a population of only about 2,000 residents, preserving the heritage of its people and the area became paramount to an academic who captured the community’s voices in a book and now a documentary...
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
Politics
Politics
News
Politics