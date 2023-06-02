Predator used traditional circumcision as excuse to molest Gqeberha boy
Premium
By Devon Koen - 02 June 2023
Offered a rite of passage, a young Gqeberha child was lured by a man who used the isiXhosa tradition to sexually exploit him.
Before the accused was convicted on Thursday of rape and the sexual exploitation of a child, harrowing details emerged in court of how he had sexually assaulted the 13-year-old for three months. ..
Predator used traditional circumcision as excuse to molest Gqeberha boy
Offered a rite of passage, a young Gqeberha child was lured by a man who used the isiXhosa tradition to sexually exploit him.
Before the accused was convicted on Thursday of rape and the sexual exploitation of a child, harrowing details emerged in court of how he had sexually assaulted the 13-year-old for three months. ..
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
Politics
Politics
News
Politics