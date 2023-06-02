×

Predator used traditional circumcision as excuse to molest Gqeberha boy

By Devon Koen - 02 June 2023

Offered a rite of passage, a young Gqeberha child was lured by a man who used the isiXhosa tradition to sexually exploit him.

Before the accused was convicted on Thursday of rape and the sexual exploitation of a child, harrowing details emerged in court of how he had sexually assaulted the 13-year-old for three months. ..

