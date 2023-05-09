New private mental health facility opens doors in Gqeberha
By Herald Reporter - 09 May 2023
A new standard in private mental healthcare in the Eastern Cape is set to be introduced with the opening of the Netcare Akeso Gqeberha facility.
After approval from the Eastern Cape department of health, the 72-bed facility opened for admissions and outpatient consultations on Monday at its 9th Avenue, Walmer, premises...
