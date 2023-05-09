Nelson Mandela Bay double-rape accused expected to plead
Young suspect faces total of seven charges in connection with two attacks in Central
The trial of a Gqeberha man accused of raping two women in separate incidents more than four years ago has been postponed to Tuesday, when he is expected to plead.
The 25-year-old suspect from Wells Estate, who cannot be named until he pleads, faces seven charges — three of rape, two of kidnapping and two of robbery with aggravated circumstances...
