×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Plettenberg Bay nominated for top Africa beach award

By Siphokazi Mnyobe - 08 May 2023

Beautiful tourist town Plettenberg Bay has again welcomed nomination for Africa’s Leading Beach Destination award. 

Plett’s nomination for the prestigious award comes after it claimed the title of Africa’s Beach Destination in 2020 as well as being nominated for numerous similar awards for its blue flag beaches, friendly residents and picturesque surroundings. ..

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

Touching tribute to Mandela & SA by Global Citizen CEO Hugh Evans
New Brighton celebrates 120 years

Most Read