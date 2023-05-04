Tributes for slain court orderly pour in as details about arrest emerge
While the family of slain court orderly Sergeant Mario Nel battled to come to terms with his senseless murder on Wednesday, tributes to the fallen officer and messages of support continued to stream in on social media.
The main murder suspect, who was wounded in a shootout with members of the Bay’s anti-gang unit, is still under police guard in Livingstone Hospital, where he is receiving treatment for multiple gunshot wounds...
Tributes for slain court orderly pour in as details about arrest emerge
News reporter
While the family of slain court orderly Sergeant Mario Nel battled to come to terms with his senseless murder on Wednesday, tributes to the fallen officer and messages of support continued to stream in on social media.
The main murder suspect, who was wounded in a shootout with members of the Bay’s anti-gang unit, is still under police guard in Livingstone Hospital, where he is receiving treatment for multiple gunshot wounds...
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
News