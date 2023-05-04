×

News

Tributes for slain court orderly pour in as details about arrest emerge

04 May 2023
Riaan Marais
News reporter

While the family of slain court orderly Sergeant Mario Nel battled to come to terms with his senseless murder on Wednesday, tributes to the fallen officer and messages of support continued to stream in on social media.

The main murder suspect, who was wounded in a shootout with members of the Bay’s anti-gang unit, is still under police guard in Livingstone Hospital, where he is receiving treatment for multiple gunshot wounds...

