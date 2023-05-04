Your essential guide to investing in index markets

For those new to investing, the world of finance can be daunting. An area that often attracts the most interest is index markets, and understanding the basics is essential for first-time investors or anyone looking to diversify their investment portfolio and make informed decisions about where to place their hard-earned money.

Discover the indices

Indices, in the context of finance, are statistical measures of the performance of a specific group of assets or securities, typically used as a benchmark for gauging the health and trends of the market.

Examples of well-known indices include the S&P 500, which tracks the performance of 500 large publicly traded companies in the US, and the FTSE 100, which does the same for 100 large companies in the UK. Indices can represent various sectors, regions or investment themes — providing investors with an overview of how a particular market is performing.

The role of indices in investment strategies

Investors often use indices as a reference point for comparing the performance of individual stocks or funds. By examining how their investments are faring relative to a relevant index, they can evaluate whether their choices are outperforming or underperforming the market.

Indices also serve as the basis for index funds and exchange traded funds (ETFs), which offer investors a passive way to gain exposure to a particular market or sector. By investing in such funds, individuals can achieve diversification and minimise risk without the need to actively manage their portfolios.

The impact of macroeconomic factors on indices

Global economic events can have a significant impact on the performance of indices. For instance, when the Federal Reserve Bank (Fed) signals an upcoming rate hike, it can cause ripple effects across financial markets. A recent example of this is when gold slipped as the dollar rebounded, and the prospect of a Fed rate hike loomed.

When interest rates rise, investors often shift their focus to assets with higher yields, such as bonds — leading to a decrease in demand for gold. As a result, the price of gold typically declines and the performance of indices tracking gold and other precious metals is affected.

Understanding currency effects on indices

Currency fluctuations can also play a critical role in the performance of indices, particularly those that track international markets. For example, when the value of the US dollar increases relative to other currencies, it can make US-based assets more expensive for foreign investors.

This can result in reduced demand for these assets, negatively affecting the performance of indices tracking them. Conversely, a weaker dollar can make US assets more attractive, potentially leading to an increase in demand and a boost in the performance of related indices.

Sector-specific indices

In addition to broad market indices, there are also sector-specific indices that focus on particular industries or segments of the economy. For example, the Nasdaq biotechnology index tracks the performance of biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, while the Dow Jones transportation average focuses on companies in the transport industry. Investing in sector-specific indices can provide investors with targeted exposure to industries they believe will perform well — allowing them to capitalise on potential growth opportunities within those sectors.

Investing in international indices

Investing in international indices can help investors gain exposure to markets beyond their domestic borders, offering additional opportunities for diversification and growth. For example, the MSCI emerging markets index tracks the performance of large and mid-cap companies across 26 emerging market countries, providing investors with a way to invest in these rapidly growing economies.