Operations under way to retrieve vessel that caught fire off Cape Point

15 April 2023
Shonisani Tshikalange
Reporter
Late on Friday, SAMSA said the vessel had since been sighted by another ship, the F/V Langenberg at a point where it was some 3.5 nautical miles from the abandoned fishing vessel, in an approximate position 34 11.8 S018 19.8 E from the Coast South of Scarborough.
Image: Supplied

The South African Maritime Safety Authority (Samsa) says a salvage operation is under way to recover a stricken fishing vessel that caught fire south of Cape Town .

The 26 fishermen crew abandoned the vessel in the early hours of Friday morning.

Samsa said the crewmen were safely brought onto dry land early on Friday after a frantic effort involving no less than three ships which had responded to a mayday call by the Maritime Rescue Co-ordinating Centre (MRCC) based in Cape Town. 

 

Late on Friday, Samsa said the stricken vessel had since been sighted by another ship. 

It said efforts to recover the abandoned vessel will continue. 

